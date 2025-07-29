DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Off-duty NYPD officer among 4 dead in New York City shooting

Off-duty NYPD officer among 4 dead in New York City shooting

Media report gunman killed himself; suspect identified as 27-year-old from Las Vegas
article_Author
Reuters
New York, Updated At : 08:27 AM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NYPD officers work near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. Reuters
Advertisement

A gunman opened fire on Monday inside a Midtown Manhattan skyscraper housing NFL headquarters and offices of several financial firms, including Blackstone, killing at least four people before the suspect turned up dead in the building, a law enforcement source said.

Advertisement

Police did not immediately make details of the shooting public, but the source told Reuters that one of the four victims confirmed to have died was an off-duty New York Police Department officer. The three other victims known to have been shot to death were civilians.

Separately, the NYPD said on the social media platform X that the gunman turned up dead.

Advertisement

Other news media outlets reported that the slain NYPD officer was working paid security detail for the building at the time.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a video message posted on X there were "multiple injuries" in the shooting.

Advertisement

A short time later, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X: "At this time, the scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralised."

The New York Post newspaper, citing law enforcement sources, reported a gunman wearing a bullet-resistant vest and carrying an AR-style rifle had opened fire inside the Park Avenue skyscraper, killing five people, including an NYPD officer, before turning the weapon on himself. The Post said six other people were injured.

At one point during the violence, the gunman had barricaded himself inside the office tower, possibly on the 32nd floor of the building, according to the Post.

CNN reported the police officer and three civilians were slain, in addition to the shooter.

Several news outlets, including CNN, the New York Post and NBC News, said the suspect was tentatively identified as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas.

A photo of the suspect that CNN said was shared by police showing a gunman walking into the building carrying a rifle was published by a number of major news media outlets. Preliminary checks of the suspect's background did not show a significant criminal history, the report added, citing officials.

The skyscraper at 345 Park Avenue houses offices of a number of financial institutions, including Blackstone and KPMG, along with the NFL headquarters.

Authorities have said nothing about a possible motive for the shootings.

A large police presence converged on the area around the tower, according to Reuters journalists near the scene.

“I just saw a lot of commotion and cops and people screaming,” said Russ McGee, a 31-year-old sports bettor who was working out in a gym adjacent to the skyscraper, told Reuters in an interview near the scene.

The FBI said agents from its New York field office were also responding to provide support at the scene.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts