DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / OHCHR to set up office in Bangladesh, MOU signed

OHCHR to set up office in Bangladesh, MOU signed

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): The Government of Bangladesh has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to establish a mission in the country aimed at supporting the promotion and protection of human rights, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Saturday.

Advertisement

The mission's purpose is to provide training and technical assistance to government institutions and civil society organisations. Its objective is to help Bangladesh fulfil its national and international human rights obligations through capacity-building, legal support, and institutional strengthening, the statement said.

This initiative reflects our continued commitment to reform and accountability, particularly in response to serious human rights violations that occurred during July and August 2024, it added.

Advertisement

"We acknowledge that some groups in Bangladesh have expressed concerns about the perceived ideological orientation of UN human rights bodies. Bangladesh is a society grounded in strong cultural and religious traditions. We have received feedback from citizens who have said that any international partnership should be respectful of these values. Therefore, the OHCHR mission will focus on addressing and preventing serious human rights abuses, such as those perpetrated by the previous government, and ensuring accountability for violations. It will not serve to promote any social agenda that falls outside the country's established legal, social and cultural framework," the statement said.

"We expect that the mission will always demonstrate transparency and maintain close cooperation with local stakeholders. The UN has committed to operating in full respect of Bangladesh's cultural and religious reality," it added.

Advertisement

"The government retains the sovereign authority to withdraw from the agreement, should it determine that the partnership no longer aligns with national interests. It is worth noting that if such an office had existed during previous administrations when extrajudicial killings and public massacres occurred with impunity, many of those crimes might have been properly investigated, documented, and prosecuted. Our commitment to human rights today must be rooted in justice, not ideology," the statement further emphasised.

"The Government considers this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen our institutions and enhance protections for our citizens, guided by our values, shaped by our laws, and accountable to our people," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts