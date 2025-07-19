OHCHR to set up office in Bangladesh, MOU signed

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): The Government of Bangladesh has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to establish a mission in the country aimed at supporting the promotion and protection of human rights, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement on Saturday.

Advertisement

The mission's purpose is to provide training and technical assistance to government institutions and civil society organisations. Its objective is to help Bangladesh fulfil its national and international human rights obligations through capacity-building, legal support, and institutional strengthening, the statement said.

This initiative reflects our continued commitment to reform and accountability, particularly in response to serious human rights violations that occurred during July and August 2024, it added.

Advertisement

"We acknowledge that some groups in Bangladesh have expressed concerns about the perceived ideological orientation of UN human rights bodies. Bangladesh is a society grounded in strong cultural and religious traditions. We have received feedback from citizens who have said that any international partnership should be respectful of these values. Therefore, the OHCHR mission will focus on addressing and preventing serious human rights abuses, such as those perpetrated by the previous government, and ensuring accountability for violations. It will not serve to promote any social agenda that falls outside the country's established legal, social and cultural framework," the statement said.

"We expect that the mission will always demonstrate transparency and maintain close cooperation with local stakeholders. The UN has committed to operating in full respect of Bangladesh's cultural and religious reality," it added.

Advertisement

"The government retains the sovereign authority to withdraw from the agreement, should it determine that the partnership no longer aligns with national interests. It is worth noting that if such an office had existed during previous administrations when extrajudicial killings and public massacres occurred with impunity, many of those crimes might have been properly investigated, documented, and prosecuted. Our commitment to human rights today must be rooted in justice, not ideology," the statement further emphasised.

"The Government considers this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen our institutions and enhance protections for our citizens, guided by our values, shaped by our laws, and accountable to our people," the statement concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)