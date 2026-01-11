Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], January 11 (ANI): The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held its 22nd extraordinary session on Saturday to discuss about Somalia in light of Israel's recognition of Somaliland. The OIC called Israeli actions a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to regional security.

It shared the details of the session in a post on X.

The statement noted that Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, delivered a speech during the opening session of the Council, in which he emphasised "that this extraordinary ministerial meeting was being held at a very delicate and sensitive time to discuss serious developments affecting the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, following Israel, the occupying power's announcement, of its recognition of the so-called 'Somaliland' region as an independent state, in a dangerous precedent that constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and a direct threat to regional security and stability."

It further noted that in his speech, the Secretary-General also addressed the situation in Palestine, stressing the need to compel Israel to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

https://x.com/OIC_OCI/status/2010062083786715388?s=20

https://x.com/OIC_OCI/status/2010018381794332810?s=20

This comes as earlier in December last year, Israel formally recognised Somaliland as an independent country, becoming the first nation to do so more than 30 years after the territory broke away from Somalia, Times of Israel reported.

The declaration of mutual recognition was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on behalf of Israel, and by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi for Somaliland. The breakaway region is located in a strategically important part of the Horn of Africa, along the Red Sea corridor.

Speaking to President Abdullahi over the phone, Netanyahu described the moment as historic.

Somaliland briefly gained independence in 1960 and was recognised by Israel and 35 other countries at the time before voluntarily uniting with Somalia. It declared separation again in 1991 after Somalia collapsed into civil war.

The region declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after years of civil war but has never been recognised internationally. Despite having its own government, currency, parliament and flag, Somaliland remains unrecognised by the United Nations, with Somalia maintaining that it is an inseparable part of its territory. (ANI)

