Oil exports from Persian Gulf "surpassed pre-conflict levels", claims US Treasury Secy Bessent

Washington DC [US], October 24 (ANI): US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday (local time) said oil exports from the Persian Gulf had surpassed pre-conflict levels despite Iran's efforts to disrupt energy shipments, asserting that Tehran's threats had failed to halt the flow of energy to global markets.

In a post on X, Bessent said, "Despite Iran’s efforts to disrupt energy shipments, oil exports from the Persian Gulf are roaring back and have surpassed pre-conflict levels."

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Despite Iran’s efforts to disrupt energy shipments, oil exports from the Persian Gulf are roaring back and have surpassed pre-conflict levels. The message is clear: Iran’s threats have failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets. https://t.co/ZzP6CVFsPC — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 23, 2026

"The message is clear: Iran’s threats have failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets," he added.

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The remarks came amid continued tensions surrounding energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil trade.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Public Relations, reported that two supertankers had struck a naval mine near the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in explosions and fires.

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According to IRIB, the two vessels had attempted to pass through what it described as the “unauthorised southern route” of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Earlier today, two illegal supertankers that attempted to pass through the unauthorised southern route of the Strait of Hormuz hit a naval mine, causing their engine rooms to malfunction after an explosion and severe fire, and they stopped in place,” the IRGC Navy Public Relations statement said, as quoted by IRIB.

The statement further claimed that the tankers were carrying more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil combined and that their crews had abandoned the vessels following the incident.

“These tankers were carrying a total of more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil, which were abandoned on the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine and the crew abandoned the ship,” the statement said.

The claims from both parties of the conflict come as US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack has said a US strike on Iran could take place this weekend, while reiterating that President Donald Trump remains open to a deal with Tehran.

“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack said in an interview with Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur Mario Nawfal on Friday (local time).

Barrack, who also serves as Trump's special envoy, made the remarks amid diplomatic efforts by regional countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran. He said Trump remained open to negotiations but warned that continued threats against the United States, its allies and Gulf countries would have consequences.

“The president has been clear. I'm giving you American policy. President is very clear. He's open and available and accessible to a deal. And we've been at the table for months and months and months,” Barrack said.

He added that the immediate nuclear threat had been addressed, while issues concerning nuclear proliferation and uranium enrichment remained part of the negotiations. Barrack also cited the Strait of Hormuz as another point of contention, alongside discussions over unfreezing Iranian assets, sanctions relief, ending military engagement and US commitments towards Israel.

He said Washington wanted to pursue a peaceful process but questioned whom the United States could engage with in negotiations.

“So I think it's open for dialogue. The problem is with whom is the dialogue?” Barrack said.

However, hours later, on landing in Florida, President Trump feigned ignorance about the possibility of an immediate strike, even as he kept his options open.

When asked, "Your ambassador said: absolutely, there could be a strike on Iran this weekend."

Trump replied, "That was my ambassador? He's a pretty powerful man, I guess. If that's the case, I don't know anything about it."

The US President then changed his line with a more combative approach during an election rally in Florida. Trump issued a direct military warning to Tehran, teasing another potential US strike on Iran if the country fails to reach a diplomatic agreement, remarking that Washington might launch "another little Epic Fury" to compel compliance.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, hinting at kinetic action if negotiations falter. Questioning Tehran’s strategic foresight, Trump said.

"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart," he added.

With US Midterms poised for the first week of November, analysts believe that a spike in the conflict in West Asia can be expected with both the US and Iran hardening their positions. (ANI)

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