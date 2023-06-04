 Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the global waterway : The Tribune India

Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the global waterway

The canal authority deployed three tugboats to tow away the tanker and allow other vessels to transit the waterway

Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, disrupting traffic in the global waterway

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Cairo, June 4

A tanker transporting curd oil broke down in a single-lane part of Egypt’s Suez Canal on Sunday, disrupting traffic in the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said.

The Malta-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical malfunction at the 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) mark of the canal, said George Safwat, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority.

The canal authority deployed three tugboats to tow away the tanker and allow other vessels to transit the waterway, he said.

The tanker was part of the north convoy, which transits the canal from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, he said.

Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the tanker broke down in a single-lane part of the waterway, disrupting the transit of eight other vessels that were behind it in the convoy.

In a phone interview with a local television station, he said that tugboats were towing the tanker to a double-lane part at the 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) mark of the canal.

The Seavigour was built in 2016, and is 274 metres (899 feet) long and 48.63 metres (159 feet) wide, according to MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking service provider.

Sunday’s incident was the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the vital waterway. A flurry of ships ran aground or broke down in the Suez Canal over the past few years.

On May 25, a Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly blocked the canal. On March 5, a Liberia-flagged ship ran aground in the two-lane part of the waterway. Both vessels were refloated hours later.

In March 2021, the Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal, blocking the waterway for six days and disrupting global trade.

The canal, which opened in 1869, provides a crucial link for oil, natural gas and cargo. About 10 per cent of world trade flows through the canal, a major source of foreign currency for the Egyptian government.

According to the Suez Canal Authority, last year, 23,851 vessels passed through the waterway, compared to 20,649 vessels in 2021. The revenue from the canal in 2022 reached USD 8 billion, the highest in its history. AP

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

2
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

3
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

4
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

6
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

7
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

8
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

9
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets HM Amit Shah

10
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

Railway officials said system is 'error proof' and 'fail saf...

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Work is on so that railway services on the main trunk line c...

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years