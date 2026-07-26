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Home / World / Oil tanker explodes after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz : Iranian Media

Oil tanker explodes after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz : Iranian Media

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ANI
Updated At : 07:18 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 26 (ANI): Iranian media on Sunday reported that an oil tanker exploded after allegedly striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz after deviating from a shipping route designated by Tehran.

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According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, the incident involved a "rogue" oil tanker that had reportedly departed from the route specified by Iranian authorities before colliding with a sea mine.

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Tasnim said Iran had "repeatedly warned beforehand that if ships deviate from Iran's designated route, they would bear the consequences themselves."

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Iranian authorities had not officially commented on the reported incident at the time of publication.

Meanwhile, despite the incident, there has been progress in talks between Iran and Oman on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and their respective territorial waterways in that area, two regional sources told CBS News.

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The report, citing sources, said that while things are headed in a positive direction, the diplomacy requires more time to reach a deal.

It said that Omani officials had travelled Friday to Tehran for talks, and that diplomatic outreach coincided with President Donald Trump's decision to pause US bombings on Iran, which the CENTCOM had been carrying out for 13 consecutive nights.

As per the CBS report, the regional officials both indicated that the US bombing was intentionally paused so as not to disrupt the delicate in-person diplomacy. It added that the White House and CENTCOM did not reply to requests for comment.

According to a report by The New York Times, military leaders cautioned that a broader campaign could dangerously deplete supplies of Patriot antimissile interceptors, exposing US troops, Gulf partners, and key installations to retaliatory strikes, while senior aides voiced concern over wider economic instability and escalating regional crises.

Earlier on July 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of deliberately violating the Iran-US memorandum of understanding by establishing an unauthorised alternative shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz and redirecting commercial vessels away from corridors designated by Tehran.

"It appeared that they insisted on creating other routes alongside the one Iran had designated to ensure safe and free passage [through the Strait of Hormuz]," Araghchi said, according to Press TV.

On Saturday (July 25), naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted four commercial ships in the southern Strait of Hormuz over 24 hours, aiming to force the vessels to halt and alter course.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the vessels were navigating an "illegal and unsafe route", though official channels did not disclose the names or nationalities of the intercepted ships. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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