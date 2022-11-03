London: Old Sikh temple in Kent to be turned into flats

London, November 2

A derelict building, which once served as a place of worship for the Sikh community in Kent and was saved from demolition in 2020, will be turned into residential apartments.

The Gurdwara in Clarence Place, Gravesend, was used as a place of worship until 2008, when the community moved to new premises in Saddington Street.

The old building, vacant since 2010, was saved from demolition in 2020 when councillors voted against plans to flatten it and build 19 flats. The new application submitted to Gravesham council in July outlined plans to instead convert the temple into flats.

“We are pleased to announce that GBC (Green Building Council) has approved the application for conversion of the existing building,” a spokesman from the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara management team said. — IANS

#Sikhs