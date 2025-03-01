DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Oldest Holocaust Survivor, Rose Girone, dies at 113

Oldest Holocaust Survivor, Rose Girone, dies at 113

The New York Times reported in its recent edition that Rose Girone, the oldest Holocaust Survivor, died at 113. She fled Nazi Germany in 1939 with her husband and baby only to be forced into a Jewish ghetto in Shanghai. According to the report, 'she would often say, 'Aren't we lucky?' Rose Girone was eight months pregnant and living in Breslau, Germany, in 1938 when her husband was sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. She secured passage to Shanghai, only to be forced to live in a bathroom in a Jewish ghetto for seven years. Once settled in the United States, she rented whatever she could find while supporting her daughter with knitting.'
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:32 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], March 1 (ANI): Rose Girone, believed to be the oldest Holocaust Survivor, has died at the age of 113, the New York Times reported, citing her daughter and fellow survivor, Reha Bennicasa.

Rose, who breathed her last at a nursing home in North Bellmore, New York, was born as Raubvogel on January 13, 1912, in Janow, Poland, to Klara Aschkenase and Jacob Raubvogel. The family later settled in Hamburg, Germany, and started a costume business.

She married Julius Mannheim in 1938 in an arranged marriage. The couple moved to Breslau (now Wroclaw, Poland) that year, not long before Mr. Mannheim and his father were arrested and sent to Buchenwald (concentration camp) in Germany.

Advertisement

Girone fled Nazi Germany in 1939 with her husband and baby only to be forced into a Jewish ghetto in Shanghai. According to the report, "she would often say, "Aren't we lucky?"

Rose Girone was eight months pregnant and living in Breslau, Germany, in 1938 when her husband was sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp, according to the NYT. She secured passage to Shanghai, only to be forced to live in a bathroom in a Jewish ghetto for seven years. Once settled in the United States, she rented whatever she could find while supporting her daughter with knitting.

Advertisement

Despite the hardships, including two pandemics, Girone embraced life with urgent positivity and common sense. "Aren't we lucky?" she would often say.

Her secret to longevity was simple, she would say: dark chocolate and good children

There are about 245,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors alive around the world, according to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, which supports survivors, according to the New York Times.

"This passing reminds us of the urgency of sharing the lessons of the Holocaust while we still have first-hand witnesses with us," said Greg Schneider, the organization's executive vice president. "The Holocaust is slipping from memory to history, and its lessons are too important, especially in today's world, to be forgotten."

"Rose was an example of fortitude," he said, "but now we are obligated to carry on in her memory." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper