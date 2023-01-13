Oli meets Prachanda on Cabinet expansion

Kathmandu, January 12
Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli met on Thursday and discussed issues relating to the Cabinet expansion as well as the latest political developments. The two leaders, who have agreed to lead the government on a rotation basis, mainly discussed matters relating to expansion of cabinet and power-sharing, CPN-Maoist Centre secretary Ganesh Shah said.
PM Prachanda plans to expand the eight-member cabinet to give it full shape after securing the vote of confidence. He received the support of 268 of the 270 lawmakers who were present in parliament, the highest number of votes a PM has ever received.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal becomes third Congress-ruled state to restore OPS a...
11 Delhi cops suspended for negligence over death of woman dragged by car
Home ministry tells Delhi Police to slap murder charges base...
ISRO report shows entire Joshimath may sink; town sank by 5.4 cm in last 12 days
The satellite images show that the Joshimath-Auli road is al...
Centre proposes to amend law to deal with hate speech, SC says parliament's call
The Bench disapproved of the manner in which TV channels con...