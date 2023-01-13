Oli meets Prachanda on Cabinet expansion

PTI

Kathmandu, January 12

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda and CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli met on Thursday and discussed issues relating to the Cabinet expansion as well as the latest political developments. The two leaders, who have agreed to lead the government on a rotation basis, mainly discussed matters relating to expansion of cabinet and power-sharing, CPN-Maoist Centre secretary Ganesh Shah said.

PM Prachanda plans to expand the eight-member cabinet to give it full shape after securing the vote of confidence. He received the support of 268 of the 270 lawmakers who were present in parliament, the highest number of votes a PM has ever received.