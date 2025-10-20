DT
Home / World / Oli says Nepal govt trying to arrest him sans sufficient proof

Oli says Nepal govt trying to arrest him sans sufficient proof

'Will seek reinstatement of dissolved House of Representative'

PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 03:38 AM Oct 20, 2025 IST
Deposed Nepal PM KP Oli. File
Nepal's deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said the current government was trying to arrest him without sufficient ground while claiming that it was not serious in conducting the general election on March 5, 2026.
During his first interaction with editors and senior journalists in Kathmandu over a month after his ouster from power, Oli said his party, CPN-UML, would seek reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. He said the government was trying to arrest him by hook or crook.
