Oli says Nepal govt trying to arrest him sans sufficient proof
'Will seek reinstatement of dissolved House of Representative'
Advertisement
Nepal's deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said the current government was trying to arrest him without sufficient ground while claiming that it was not serious in conducting the general election on March 5, 2026.
During his first interaction with editors and senior journalists in Kathmandu over a month after his ouster from power, Oli said his party, CPN-UML, would seek reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. He said the government was trying to arrest him by hook or crook.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement