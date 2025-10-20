Nepal's deposed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday said the current government was trying to arrest him without sufficient ground while claiming that it was not serious in conducting the general election on March 5, 2026.

During his first interaction with editors and senior journalists in Kathmandu over a month after his ouster from power, Oli said his party, CPN-UML, would seek reinstatement of the dissolved House of Representatives. He said the government was trying to arrest him by hook or crook.