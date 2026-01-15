Om Birla calls for "collective responsibility" to counter "misinformation, cybercrime, social division" at 28th CSPOC

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday called for a "collective responsibility" among Commonwealth nations to address challenges such as misinformation, cybercrime, and social division while noting the "unprecedented" transformation in global technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

During his address at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), 2026, at Parliament House, Birla highlighted the impact of technology and expressed hope that the conference would lead to in-depth discussions and concrete policy decisions on the responsible use of AI and social media in democratic institutions.

He also noted that the use of AI is increasing in the Parliament and State Legislatures of India, with legislatures becoming paperless and connected through digital platforms, setting new benchmarks in transparency.

"This parliamentary family of Commonwealth countries has the potential to bring together Presiding Officers from various countries on current issues of global importance. Today, the world is undergoing unprecedented technological transformation. AI and social media have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of democratic institutions. However, their misuse has also brought serious challenges such as misinformation, cybercrime, and social division," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

"It is our collective responsibility to seriously consider these challenges and find appropriate solutions. Ethical AI and authentic and accountable social media are the need of the hour. I hope that this conference will have in-depth discussions on this important global issue and that concrete policy decisions will be taken so that we can develop a plan of action for the ideal use of AI and social media in democratic institutions," he added.

Welcoming delegates, Birla said the conference was being held in India, the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracy, with the objective of strengthening democratic dialogue, cooperation and shared values.

He noted that the platform would enable presiding officers to share best practices, initiatives and experiences of parliamentary democracy.

"We have gathered here today in India, the world's largest democracy and the mother of democracy, with the objective of strengthening democratic dialogue, cooperation, and shared values, where we will share best practices, new initiatives, and experiences of parliamentary democracy," he stated.

Reflecting on India's parliamentary journey of over seven decades, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that democracy in the country has been strengthened by people-centric policies, welfare legislation, and a fair electoral system, which have ensured the participation of every citizen and enhanced public faith in democratic institutions.

Birla said that through joint efforts of Parliament and the government, several obsolete laws have been repealed, new welfare laws enacted and policies framed in line with public expectations, helping India move steadily towards the goal of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

The Lok Sabha speaker further emphasised the importance of maintaining the impartiality and fairness of presiding officers and safeguarding the credibility and dignity of parliaments in the eyes of the public.

He expressed confidence that the conference deliberations would help develop collective solutions to legislative challenges and enhance public participation and trust in parliamentary systems across the Commonwealth.

"In this conference, we will also discuss enhancing the impartiality and fairness of presiding officers and increasing the credibility of parliaments among the public. Our priority should be to ensure that the credibility and dignity of Parliament remain intact in the eyes of the public," the Speaker said.

"I hope that the deliberations at this conference will help us move towards collective solutions to the challenges facing the legislature. The discussions here will enable us to further improve our parliamentary processes and increase public participation and trust in parliaments," he added.

The high-level conference, chaired by Birla, features 61 Speakers and Presiding Officers from 42 Commonwealth countries, along with representatives from four semi-autonomous parliaments, underscoring the event's global scale and significance.

CSPOC is deliberating on a range of contemporary parliamentary issues to strengthen democratic institutions and modern legislative practices.

Key themes include the evolving role of Speakers and Presiding Officers, technological innovation in parliamentary functioning, and enhancing citizen engagement with democratic processes.

Among the major topics scheduled for discussion are "AI in Parliament: Balancing Innovation, Oversight and Adaptation", to be led by Malaysia; "Social Media and its Impact on Parliamentarians", to be presented by Sri Lanka; and "Innovative Strategies to Enhance Public Understanding of Parliament and Citizen Participation Beyond Voting", with contributions from Nigeria and South Africa.

Other sessions will focus on the security, health and well-being of Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff, as well as a special plenary discussion on the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions. (ANI)

