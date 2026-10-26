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Home / World / Om Birla highlights "shared responsibility to maintain peace," during talks with China, UAE and Iran on sidelines of 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Om Birla highlights "shared responsibility to maintain peace," during talks with China, UAE and Iran on sidelines of 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

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ANI
Updated At : 09:17 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held intensive bilateral engagements with key international parliamentary leaders, including representatives from the UAE, China, and Iran on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026.

In a series of posts on X, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted that the discussions spanned regional stability, technological and digital cooperation, border tranquillity, and the reinforcement of historic bilateral ties.

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Meeting with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE, Birla reaffirmed mutual commitments to expanding the deep-rooted friendship between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi through enhanced legislative cooperation and regular delegation exchanges.

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The two leaders explored avenues to share best practices in digital governance, specifically highlighting Digital Sansad, artificial intelligence, and the Online Assurance Monitoring System. Connecting the shared growth frameworks of both nations, Birla noted,"Emphasising the shared aspirations of Viksit Bharat and the UAE’s We the UAE 2031 vision, we discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, youth exchanges and people-to-people ties."

Furthermore, acknowledging the India-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group as a vital bridge between lawmakers, Birla expressed appreciation for the UAE’s steadfast diplomatic backing on global platforms, underlining a mutual dedication to regional peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

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During his meeting with Zheng Jianbang, Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, discussions centred on enhancing bilateral dialogue, economic trade, and people-to-people connections.

Addressing regional dynamics directly, Speaker Birla underscored the imperative duty shared by both neighbouring countries to preserve peace along shared borders.

"I emphasised that, as neighbours, our two countries have a shared responsibility to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and resolve differences amicably through dialogue and mutual respect," he wrote.

Birla expressed optimism that ongoing interactions through parliamentary friendship groups and multilateral architectures like BRICS will build deeper mutual comprehension.

In his interaction with Ahmed Naderi, Member of the Praesidium of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Birla recalled centuries-old historical bonds and recent high-level leadership interactions.

Emphasising the humanitarian and developmental dimensions of the partnership, Birla noted the collaborative framework moving forward, stating, "We also discussed taking forward Chabahar Port cooperation through joint efforts. Naderi expressed gratitude for the medicines, assistance and other support extended by India to Iran. We reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement and cooperation to strengthen our longstanding bilateral ties."

Discussions also touched upon the paramount necessity of maintaining regional peace and stability for the broader welfare of humanity through active parliamentary diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that his interaction with MPs representing BRICS nations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026, being held in the national capital, was “wonderful.”

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Had a wonderful interaction with MPs from BRICS nations during the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 being held in Delhi. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of issues."

The meetings took place as India is hosting parliamentary delegations from BRICS member and partner countries for the two-day forum at the Parliament House complex in the national capital.

The high-level multilateral forum aims to foster deliberations on democratic values, citizen-centric development agendas, and the institutional strengthening of legislative bodies.

The two-day conference features four thematic high-level sessions centred around the core pillars of Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability. Discussions will encompass institutional capacity building, the expanding role of legislative oversight in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies, and sustainable development goals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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