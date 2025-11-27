Om Birla meets President of Transitional Assembly of Burkina Faso, discusses development-oriented partnership

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met Ousmane Bougouma, President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso, and discussed the growing development-oriented partnership between the two countries.

Advertisement

He highlighted how the Indian Parliament is leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Digital Sansad to enhance transparency and efficiency in legislative functioning.

Advertisement

"Delighted to welcome Mr. Ousmane Bougouma, President of the Transitional Legislative Assembly of Burkina Faso, and the accompanying delegation to the Parliament of India. Exchanged views on the warm and friendly ties between our countries and the growing Development-Oriented Partnership that continues to add new dimensions to our bilateral cooperation," Om Birla said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"Highlighted how the Indian Parliament is leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Digital Sansad to enhance transparency, efficiency, and technological advancement in legislative functioning. Appreciated his participation in the capacity-building programme organised by PRIDE and conveyed India's readiness to organise customised training modules in the future," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker assured him of India's continued support in advancing Burkina Faso's development goals.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Speaker also met a delegation from Cyprus led by Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives. The meeting was part of a series of diplomatic engagements by the Cypriot side in recent days aimed at strengthening democratic cooperation and expanding parliamentary diplomacy.

Birla said India and Cyprus enjoy long-standing ties built on shared democratic values, mutual trust and close collaboration. He recalled Cyprus conferring its highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, calling it a symbol of the deep goodwill between the two countries.

The Cypriot delegation thanked India for its support on global platforms and endorsed New Delhi's firm stand on terrorism.

"The Cypriot delegation expressed appreciation for India's guidance and support at the global stage and fully endorsed India's principled stand on zero tolerance towards terrorism. They also highlighted the important role India and Europe share in ensuring peace and stability in Cyprus. Both sides agreed on the need to expand cooperation in parliamentary training, capacity building, research exchange and people-to-people engagement," a release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)