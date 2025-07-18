Om Birla meets special envoys from South Korea, extends wishes to prez Lee Jae Myung

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A delegation of special envoys, led by South Korea's former Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House on Friday and extended best wishes to President Lee Jae Myung for his recent electoral success.

The meeting focused on shared democratic values, cultural ties and strategic cooperation.

Om Birla thanked South Korean leadership for understanding and accepting India's viewpoint on the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath, during the visit of the Indian Parliamentary delegation to South Korea.

He further lauded the significant presence of South Korean companies in India, urging more South Korean companies to invest in India and adopt the 'Make in India' initiative. He also congratulated the new South Korean President, Lee Jae Myung .

Our discussions reflected the deep-rooted democratic values, transparency, and cultural ties that bind India and Korea. I extended best wishes to President Lee Jae Myung for his recent electoral success and expressed confidence in stronger bilateral ties under his leadership.

The South Korean delegation thanked the Indian leadership for their steadfast support during the constitutional crisis in South Korea last year. The delegation also expressed willingness to work with India, which has emerged as a leader of the Global South.

Both sides discussed the formation of the India-South Korea friendship group, Officer on Special Duty (OSD to Speaker Om Birla, Rajiv Datta, remained present during the meeting.

Glad to welcome the delegation from the Republic of Korea led by former Prime Minister Mr. Kim Boo Kyum to the Parliament of India. Our discussions reflected the deep-rooted democratic values, transparency, and cultural ties that bind India and Korea. I extended best wishes to… pic.twitter.com/PeCSBYgwiT — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 18, 2025

"Glad to welcome the delegation from the Republic of Korea led by former Prime Minister Mr. Kim Boo Kyum to the Parliament of India," Birla wrote on X.

"Reaffirmed India's strong and clear 'Zero Tolerance' policy against terrorism and reiterated our responsible and decisive approach under Operation Sindoor. Urged democratic nations to unite with a common strategy to counter terrorism globally," he added.

Earlier in the day, the delegation visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital and paid their respects to the Father of the Nation.

"It has been a great honour for us to be visiting Raj Ghat, the memorial in honour of the great Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. It provided us with a valuable opportunity to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ji and revisit his teachings and principles of non-violence and peace," Kim Boo Kyum said.

On Thursday, the South Korean delegation called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing the India-Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership, marking its 10th anniversary. He highlighted the partnership's continued growth across key sectors, including innovation, defence, shipbuilding, and skilled mobility.

PM Modi recalled his very warm and productive meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in June 2025 and conveyed his deep appreciation for President Lee's gesture of sending a high-powered delegation to India.

"As Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also mentioned yesterday, there is vast potential for Korea and India to deepen cooperation across various sectors -- including defence, semiconductors, and shipbuilding," the former PM of South Korea told ANI. (ANI)

