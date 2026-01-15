Om Birla meets Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker, discusses deeper engagement in technology-driven parliamentary innovation

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday met Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC).

They discussed close parliamentary cooperation and recalled the time-tested bonds of friendship, mutual support, and shared democratic traditions between India and Sri Lanka. The two leaders also discussed deeper engagement in technology-driven parliamentary innovation.

"Recalled our earlier interactions and the strong, time-tested bonds between India and Sri Lanka, rooted in close friendship, mutual support, and shared democratic traditions. Our discussions highlighted close Parliament-to-Parliament cooperation, including regular exchanges, formation of friendship groups, and collaboration in policy and programme design," Om Birla said in a post on X.

"We discussed deeper engagement in technology-driven parliamentary innovation, including AI-enabled systems, real-time multilingual translation, and capacity building through PRIDE. Hoped that the strong people-to-people connect, cultural linkages including Bodh Gaya as a shared pilgrimage centre, and continued parliamentary dialogue will further strengthen India-Sri Lanka relations in the years ahead," he added.

Om Birla also met Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia.

He congratulated her on her historic role as the first woman Speaker of Zambia and appreciated her leadership in parliamentary reforms.

The two leaders exchanged views on leveraging digital technologies and AI for transparent and citizen-centric parliamentary functioning.

"Pleasant meeting with Ms. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti, Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia, on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC. Congratulated her on her historic role as the first woman Speaker of Zambia and appreciated her leadership in parliamentary reforms and women's empowerment," Birla said in a post on X.

"On the background of the historic and cordial ties between India and Zambia, we exchanged views on strengthening Parliament-to-Parliament cooperation, regular parliamentary exchanges, and leveraging digital technologies and AI for transparent and citizen-centric parliamentary functioning. Happy to note that both of us were on same platform on development-oriented partnership, youth participation, capacity building, and people-to-people linkages. I am hopeful that the dialogue will impart renewed momentum to our bilateral ties," he added

Earlier, Om Birla met Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago.

The two leaders discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation and expanding the partnership in the pharmaceutical sector, including opening new markets.

"Glad to interact with Mr. Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC. Recalled the long-standing and historical connection between our two countries, including the visit of the Prime Minister of India and earlier high-level exchanges that have strengthened friendly ties over the years," Birla said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on January 15.

The conference will be chaired by Om Birla.

It will deliberate on a wide range of contemporary parliamentary issues, including the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions, the use of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on Members of Parliament, innovative strategies to enhance public understanding of Parliament, and civic engagement beyond voting.

CSPOC is being hosted by the Parliament of India from January 14 to 16, and it will be the largest in terms of participation. (ANI)

