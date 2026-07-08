'Om Namah Shivaya' reverberates at Prambanan Temple: PM Modi invokes sacred Shiva legacy to forge deeper civilizational bonds with Indonesia

Yogyakarta [Indonesia], July 8 (ANI): Immersed in the rich cultural tapestry of Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a spiritual moment from his visit to the historic Prambanan Temple, invoking the sacred chant dedicated to Lord Shiva.

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Taking to social media platform X to express his deep reverence while visiting the ancient architectural marvel, Prime Minister Modi posted, "Om Namah Shivaya at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia!"

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This brief yet resonant spiritual message highlighted the sacred atmosphere of the complex, capturing the essence of the Prime Minister's visit to the iconic heritage site.

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Set against the soaring, multi-tiered stone spire of the 10th-century Prambanan Temple, a profound scene of faith unfolded in Yogyakarta as a vast congregation of local devotees sat in silent prayer.

Dressed in pristine, traditional white attire, rows of worshippers sat with hands folded in deep reverence, breathing life into the ancient shared heritage of India and Southeast Asia.

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Watching the sacred rituals from the base of the monumental structure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood as a witness to this powerful display of living civilisational ties, where centuries of spiritual devotion continue to unite two nations across the sea.

This profound display of shared faith set the stage for a significant boost to civilisational and diplomatic ties, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly unveiled the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

During his visit to the ancient shrine, the Prime Minister offered prayers and engaged in brief discussions with the site officials.

Enthusiastic crowds lining the streets waved the national flags of both India and Indonesia to accord a warm welcome to the two leaders en route to the venue.

Prior to the inauguration, the Prime Minister offered a glimpse of the architectural marvel by sharing an aerial view of the iconic Prambanan Temple, which stands as the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia, remarking on X, "The majestic Prambanan Temple."

This joint unveiling follows a key diplomatic milestone achieved on Tuesday, when India and Indonesia formalised their heritage collaboration by exchanging a Letter of Intent for an India-backed conservation and restoration project at the Yogyakarta-based complex.

This exchange culminated from high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo, as the two maritime neighbours actively sought to expand their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and formulate strategies for a stable, peaceful Indo-Pacific.

Dating back to the 10th century, the Prambanan Temple complex is celebrated as Indonesia's largest Hindu religious site, consecrated primarily to Lord Shiva.

The grand architectural layout comprises soaring structures dedicated to the Hindu trinity, Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma, alongside adjacent shrines built for their divine mounts.

Mirroring the profound spiritual and cultural intersection between India and Southeast Asia, the temple's stone facades are carved with elaborate reliefs depicting chapters from the epic Ramayana.

Dominating the centre of the expansive heritage site is the 47-metre (154-foot) Shiva temple, recognised as the tallest structure within Prambanan and a pinnacle of ancient Hindu architectural brilliance.

The historic sanctuary originally comprised 240 temples, making it one of the largest Hindu temple clusters globally, with its intricately carved stone walls chronicling legendary tales from the Ramayana and various other sacred scriptures.

Highlighting these enduring, age-old civilisational bonds linking the two countries, Prime Minister Modi observed on Tuesday that the bilateral relationship remains fundamentally anchored in the shared cultural heritage of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

"India and Indonesia do not just share the sea; we also share our history. Our relationship is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata... We are linked through magnificent monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan. We are connected through Garuda, Indonesia's national emblem. We are connected through the joy and celebrations of the Bali Jatra festival," Prime Minister Modi noted.

The Prime Minister's institutional engagements at the temple are part of his official three-day visit to the Southeast Asian nation, during which he spearheaded bilateral talks with President Subianto, delivered a key address to the Indonesian Parliament, and interacted with the local Indian diaspora at a community event.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders deliberated extensively on geopolitical and multilateral matters while firmly renewing their shared vision for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Detailing the outcome of the high-level meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges."

He added, "Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

The Ministry of External Affairs further indicated that these wide-ranging delegation-level discussions culminated in the formal exchange of various bilateral pacts covering critical domains such as maritime safety and security, space exploration, defence ties, steel supply chain management, rare earth minerals, healthcare, agricultural development, and scientific innovation.

Elaborating on the long-term strategic scope of these newly signed pacts, Jaiswal noted, "These agreements will strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." (ANI)

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