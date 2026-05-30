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Home / World / Oman detects suspected floating mine in St of Hormuz

Oman detects suspected floating mine in St of Hormuz

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ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Muscat [Oman], May 30 (ANI): Oman's Maritime Security on Saturday cautioned seafarers to be wary of a suspected floating mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on X, the Omani Maritime Security said, "Due to the sighting of a floating object suspected to be a floating mine west of the Inshore Traffic Zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial sea, the Maritime Security Centre urges all seafarers, fishermen, and vessels to exercise the utmost caution while navigating in the area. All maritime users are advised to keep a safe distance from any suspicious objects and report them immediately to the relevant authorities."

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Meanwhile, the Iranian army stated that they shot down an Israeli Orbiter drone over Qeshm Island, as reported by IRNA News Agency.

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US Secretary of WarPete Hegseth said, "Any deal that the President is willing to make--he's only going to make it if he believes it is a GREAT deal for our country and for the security of the world. Only one president was willing to lay it on the line and ensure that, after forty-seven years, Iran is not capable of having a nuclear weapon."

Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), a multinational body monitoring maritime security in the Indian Ocean said that the threat level in the Strait of Hormuz remains "critical" due to the ongoing US maritime blockade against Iran-linked port facilities.

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The UKMTO Operations Centre shared the report in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would remove the blockade amid wobbling trust from Iran. Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said that Trump is "betraying diplomacy for the third time" by continuing a naval blockade imposed on Iran and making what he described as excessive demands in negotiations, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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