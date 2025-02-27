Oman Football Association confirms its support for continuing to organize the Gulf Cup for veteran players

Muscat [Oman] February 27 (ANI/WAM): Mohsen Al Masroori, Vice President of the Oman Football Association, confirmed that the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation is making great efforts to develop the Gulf Championship for Veterans, by working on all organizational and technical aspects and forming a Veterans Committee to play its role in enhancing its success and sustaining its organization in conjunction with the Gulf Championships.

Al Masrouri said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) today that the success of the tournament in its first edition in Kuwait, which was held from February 22 to 26 with the participation of 8 Gulf teams, crowns the great efforts made by the State of Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, especially since it achieved great success and distinguished follow-up from the fans in an atmosphere of love and honorable sports competition.

He said that the first edition of the tournament included many positive messages by bringing the veterans back to the forefront again, reminding them of their great efforts in developing Gulf football, and enhancing communication to achieve the lofty goals of sports in a beautiful, positive atmosphere that reflects the great rapprochement between the peoples of the region.

He stressed the support of the Federation's efforts in organizing the tournament, and full cooperation with the brothers in the Gulf Federations, and exerting efforts that serve the interest of development, and preserving the well-known sports legacy of football at the level of the Gulf region. (ANI/WAM)

