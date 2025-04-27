DT
Oman, UAE boost bilateral trade, investment ties at Advantage Oman Forum

Oman, UAE boost bilateral trade, investment ties at Advantage Oman Forum

ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Muscat [Oman], April 27 (ANI/WAM): Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that the increase in non-oil trade between the UAE and Oman reflects strong relations between the two nations.

He said these ties help ensure both countries meet their development goals and that this trajectory contributes to economic growth, ensuring both business communities build long-lasting partnerships.

His comments came during his official visit to Muscat, where he participated in the 'Advantage Oman Forum 2025', which aims to highlight future investment opportunities in emerging sectors.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi noted Oman continues to maintain its position as the UAE's second largest trading partner in the GCC, and non-oil trade between the two countries grew in 2024, to AED56.2 billion (US$15.3 billion), an increase of 9.8 per cent compared to 2023, and an increase of 32.4 per cent compared to 2020.

He stressed that UAE-Oman relations are an example of what a strategic partnership between neighbouring countries aimed at achieving prosperity and sustainable development should be. Their partnership contributes to the hopes of both their peoples and boosts development on both sides.

During the visit, Dr Al Zeyoudi also met with Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and a number of other senior officials, where the two sides exchanged ideas on upgrading ties between their countries.

Al Zeyoudi also held meetings with other ministers and senior officials to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas.

Organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the 'Advantage Oman Forum 2025' discussed the potential of the global investment environment, the trends shaping the future of promising sectors, and the discovery of opportunities. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

