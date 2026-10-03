Omani co-pilot who attacked Capt Machchhar, identified as Hamam Alhamami, had extremist views, spent most time in Syria: Report

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, in a terror-driven attempt to bring down the aircraft, has been identified as Hamam Alhamami, according to Al Arabiya English sources.

According to a report by Al Arabiya English on Friday (local time), citing sources, the Omani co-pilot had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views, influenced during an earlier stay in Syria.

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Alhamami left Oman after authorities prevented him from flying over concerns about his extremist views, Al Arabiya reported.

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Citing sources, it further reported that the Omani co-pilot had spent most of his time outside the country, particularly in Syria, where he was influenced by extremist ideas before travelling to the UAE.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that the Omani co-pilot had been removed from a previous job at Oman's national airline last year following concerns about his extremist views.

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A regional diplomatic source familiar with the matter told CNN that the suspect was removed from training because of concerns that he had radical views, but was subsequently given another role at the airline.

Another source told CNN that the suspect was born in the United Arab Emirates to an Omani father and Syrian mother and had spent several years of his life in the UAE.

CNN reported that the suspect was transferred from Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft landed, to the UAE, where he faces a terrorism investigation.

An Israeli official told CNN that the suspect had worked for Flydubai for only eight months, while a third source said he had previously worked for Royal Air Maroc.

The reports have also raised questions over how an Omani citizen was permitted to serve as a pilot on a flight to Tel Aviv, given that Oman does not recognise Israel.

An Israeli official told CNN that several Israeli agencies, including Shin Bet, Mossad, the military and the Transportation Ministry, were investigating how the Omani pilot came to be part of the flight crew.

Earlier, i24 News reported, citing an Emirati source, that leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, along with pro-Palestinian material, were found among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot.

According to i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. The report said this was being examined as part of a broader investigation into his alleged Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that the Omani co-pilot did not hold any second nationality.

The report also raised questions over how a national of a country without diplomatic relations with Israel was cleared to fly the route.

The security incident occurred on September 30 aboard a Flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the aircraft.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar resisted the attacker and opened the cockpit door.

Flight crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit and restrained the attacker, allowing the crew to regain command of the aircraft.

The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury.

Captain Machchhar, who is now being hailed as a hero for his bravery,managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators who were on board helped assume control of the aircraft for its emergency landing in Tabuk. (ANI)

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