Omani Pilot who attacked Capt Machchhar used 'feet to destroy control', was indocrinated Islamist

Washington, DC [US], October 2 (ANI): Following a terrifying mid-air security breach wherein a Flydubai co-pilot launched a violent bid to bring down a commercial passenger jet before being overpowered by passengers and crew members, shocking new footage and details regarding the heroics of the Indian captain have emerged.

The service travelling from Dubai towards Tel Aviv was nearing Israeli airspace when the co-pilot allegedly assaulted the flight captain with a knife and sought to down the aircraft, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News. The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry. Passengers subsequently subdued the individual, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane and executed an emergency touchdown in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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A total of 180 people were listed onboard the aircraft, with no passengers sustaining severe physical harm during the event. The captain incurred stab injuries during the assault, while Saudi officials reported that two crew members received hospital treatment for unspecified injuries, with the co-pilot remaining detained.

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The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly.

Detailing the harrowing moments inside the cockpit, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed to Fox and Friends that crew members had to use earphone cords and plastic cuffs to restrain the attacker.

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“He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew, 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane,” Netanyahu said, earlier characterising the episode to CBS News as looking “like a suicide attempt.”

Adding further perspective, David Mencer, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister, disclosed during an appearance on Fox News' daily news programme "The Story" that Netanyahu obtained a detailed testimony from a passenger who entered the cockpit alongside flight attendants.

“That pilot wasn't sitting in the pilot's chair,” Mencer said. “He was standing over the controls. He was using his feet to destroy the controls of the aircraft while he was attacking that Indian pilot.” Mencer added, “His objective was to bring down that airplane.”

During conversations with Fox News, Netanyahu also stated that “personal information” collated through ongoing interrogations led Israeli authorities to deduce that the co-pilot “underwent Islamist radical indoctrination.” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz previously characterised the occurrence as “an attempted jihadist terror attack,” labelling the co-pilot a “terrorist.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump intimated that the co-pilot could have connections to Tehran, remarking that this assessment was “based on what I'm hearing.”

“We're working on it right now,” Mr. Trump said. “They're being very open with us. I would say the answer, based on what I'm hearing, is yes. But we're working on it right now.”

His remarks exceeded assertions made by Netanyahu, who informed Fox that it remained “too early to say” whether Iranian involvement existed. An Israeli security official informed CBS News that investigators are examining whether the occurrence could represent an attempted September 11-style strike, alongside probing if the perpetrator acted independently. Netanyahu has previously cautioned regarding mounting security hazards targeting Israel and its assets amidst ongoing campaigns against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Following his immediate arrest, the suspect was transferred to the United Arab Emirates. A senior Israeli official revealed to CBS News that UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed to Netanyahu his expectation that Saudi authorities would transfer the co-pilot to the UAE. Consequently, Israeli investigative personnel have been dispatched to the UAE to join the locally led inquiry and assist in ascertaining whether outside parties orchestrated the attack.

Footage released by Israel's Channel 12 captured the chaos aboard the Flydubai flight after Captain Smit Machchhar and passengers thwarted the crash attempt. Filmed from a seat near the cockpit, the video records passengers shouting “he tried to crash the plane”, yelling “take him out”, and urging others to sit down.

Amid calls for medical assistance, Israeli dentist Dr. Shota Musayev rushed forward to provide first aid. The footage reveals a bloodied Captain Machchhar lying outside the cockpit, explaining that the co-pilot “hit me so many times” and noting that his injured hand could no longer squeeze shut. As police teams arrived following the emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, passengers informed ground staff that the co-pilot “is a terrorist.”

Earlier, Netanyahu had hailed the "tremendous act of heroism" by Captain Machchhar, noting that the injured pilot managed to unlock the cockpit door while “fighting for his life,” helping prevent what could have been another 9/11-style crash.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, confirmed that Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and recovering well in a UAE hospital. Visiting the captain and his family, Ambassador Mittal reported that Machchhar’s morale is high and he was “smiling and also laughing.”

Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his hospital visit, the envoy commended Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," praising his courageous response during the mid-air crisis for saving hundreds of lives and averting a major catastrophe. (ANI)

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