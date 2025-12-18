DT
Oman's Dy PM for Defence Affairs does 'Namaste' as he bids farewell to PM Modi on conclusion of two-day visit

Oman's Dy PM for Defence Affairs does 'Namaste' as he bids farewell to PM Modi on conclusion of two-day visit

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
Muscat [Oman], December 18 (ANI): In a gesture symbolising the warmth and depth of bilateral ties, Oman Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, folded his hands for Namestay as he bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday after his two-day visit to the Gulf country.

Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said is the brother of the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al Said.

Prime Minister's visit to Oman was heavy both in substance and symbolism. India and Oman signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on Thursday in a significant step towards building a stronger economic partnership.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef signed the agreement.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred the 'Order of Oman' for his exceptional contribution to India-Oman ties and his visionary leadership. Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik conferred the award.

Prime Minister dedicated the honour to the age-old friendship between the two countries and called it a tribute to the warmth and affection between the 1.4 billion people of India and the people of Oman.

The conferment of the honour during the Prime Minister's visit to Oman, coinciding with the completion of 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, imparted special significance to the occasion and to the Strategic Partnership.

Instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Order of Oman has been bestowed upon select global leaders in recognition of their contribution to public life and bilateral relations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

