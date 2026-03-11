DT
Oman's Salalah oil facilities struck by drones: Report

Oman's Salalah oil facilities struck by drones: Report

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Salalah [Oman], March 11 (ANI): Oil storage facilities were struck in Oman's Salalah port, Al Jazeera reported, citing British maritime security firm Ambrey.

Drones struck fuel tanks in the port, Oman TV reported. No damage to merchant vessels was reported, Ambrey said.

Iran continues to target energy production and storage sites throughout the Gulf in response to ongoing US and Israeli attacks on the country.

Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said held a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where he conveyed his disapproval and condemnation of the ongoing attacks against Omani territory, Al Jazeera reported, citing the country's state news agency.

The Omani leader reiterated the sultanate's neutral stance in the ongoing conflict, while affirming that Oman will take all necessary measures to maintain its security and stability.

The strikes came even as Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran's new supreme leader, The Times of Israel reported, citing the official Oman News Agency on March 9.

"His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq -- may God protect and preserve him -- sent a cable of congratulations to His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of his selection as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran," The Times of Israel reported, citing the agency.

Oman was a mediator in recent talks between Iran and the United States, which collapsed during the war triggered by joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Meanwhile, three commercial ships have been hit by unidentified projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO), which monitors activity in the waterway, as per Al Jazeera.

Explosions Iran as it said that the US and Israeli forces have bombed nearly 10,000 civilian sites in the country, and killed more than 1,300 civilians since the war began 11 days ago, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

