Omicron strain found in 99% of new US cases

Washington, February 2

The highly contagious Omicron variant accounted for 99.9 per cent of new weekly Covid infections in the US, according to data updated by the US Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Delta variant, which spiked last summer, only made up the remaining 0.1 per cent in the week ending January 29.

The new infections driven by Omicron have risen rapidly since early December. The variant accounted for only 0.6 per cent of new cases in the week ending December 4, rising to 89.3 per cent in the week ending January 1, and 97.8 per cent in the week ending January 15, CDC data showed. Several studies have suggested vaccines could provide protection against hospitalisation and death. — IANS