DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / On 1st anniversary of Hezbollah leader's elimination, new details revealed on his last days

On 1st anniversary of Hezbollah leader's elimination, new details revealed on his last days

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 28 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Intelligence Branch revealed that in the days leading up to the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization chose to remain in hiding in his Iranian built bunker which was destroyed in a precision air strike that was carried out by the Israel Air Force.

Advertisement

In the days leading up to his death, Nasrallah tried to restore the organisation's capabilities and plan counterattacks - but each of them, said the IDF, was quickly thwarted.

"The precise intelligence information that the Intelligence Branch had collected over the years allowed for a precise grasp of the location of his secret bunker, the construction of which was made possible through Iranian technology and strict compartmentalisation even within the most restricted circles of the terrorist organisation," said the IDF.

Advertisement

Exactly one year ago, on September 27, 2024, at 6:21 PM, as part of Operation "New Order" and under intelligence guidance from the Military Intelligence Service, the Air Force attacked with 83 bombs simultaneously, eliminating Hassan Nasrallah and other senior commanders in Hezbollah's underground headquarters in Beirut. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts