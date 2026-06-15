On an amazing trajectory despite this war: Israeli Ambassador Azar on India-Israel ties

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Monday said that India-Israel relations continue to be on an "amazing trajectory" despite the conflict in West Asia, which is expected to see a new sense of stability after US President Donald Trump announced the completion of the peace deal with Iran.

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Speaking to ANI, Azar cited expanding cooperation in defence, infrastructure, finance and trade with India for such a trajectory despite the conflict in the region, noting that bilateral partnership had continued to strengthen over the past three years, with both countries deepening engagement across multiple sectors.

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"We're on an amazing trajectory with India. Despite this three-year war, we've been able in the last 18 months to sign more than 18 agreements to upgrade our defence cooperation. We have entered new territory with new verticals we haven't seen in the past," he said.

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Highlighting growing economic ties, the Israeli envoy pointed to increasing participation by Indian companies in major infrastructure projects in Israel, noting that around 11 Indian infrastructure firms applied for tenders for projects in the greater Tel Aviv metro area.

"Only last week I heard about 11 agreements Indian infrastructure companies that have applied for the pre-qualification of the InfraOne tenders for the greater Tel Aviv metro area. These are 10 tenders of about USD 800 million each that are going to be published soon," Azar said.

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He added that Israeli authorities were optimistic about the prospects of Indian firms securing these projects.

"I was told by the metro authority that many of these companies are going to graduate. So we are expecting in the next two or three years to see a massive entrance of Indian infrastructure companies to the Israeli market," he said.

Azar also highlighted the growing presence of Indian workers in Israel and noted progress in financial cooperation between the two countries, stating that India and Israel had signed a bilateral investment treaty and were currently negotiating a free trade agreement.

"On top of the big number of Indian workers that are already working in Israel, we are seeing an upgrade to our financial cooperation. Our financial institutions are finally speaking to each other," he said.

"We've signed a bilateral investment treaty. We are negotiating a free trade agreement. So all these things are happening now. And by the way, the Israeli economy is doing very well," Azar added.

His remarks come amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia despite Trump on Sunday stating that a deal with Iran was "complete" and that the strategic waterway would again be open after the signing of the agreement on Friday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the "Great Deal" was aimed at bringing "Peace and Security" to the whole region.

"This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!" the post read.

However, following Trump's announcement, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in a post on X, stated that Israel is not bound by the Trump agreement, noting that Israel maintains its absolute sovereignty.

"Trump's agreement does not bind us. Israel is not subject to the United States, and we are an independent and sovereign nation," the post read. (ANI)

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