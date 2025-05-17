DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Arab Summit in Iraq

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Arab Summit in Iraq

On behalf of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is leading the UAE delegation to the 34th Arab Summit, hosted today by the Republic of Iraq.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:41 PM May 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/ WAM): On behalf of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is leading the UAE delegation to the 34th Arab Summit, hosted today by the Republic of Iraq.

Advertisement

The UAE delegation includes Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League. (ANI/ WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper