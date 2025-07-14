DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / World / On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in African Union Mid-Year coordination meeting

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in African Union Mid-Year coordination meeting

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 14 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (AUMYCM) held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan delivered a speech in which he reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with African nations.

He highlighted key initiatives in several vital sectors, including health, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, development, and food security.

Advertisement

In addition, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE's continued dedication to expanding cooperation with African Union member states in areas of mutual interest, such as climate action, food security, digital innovation, and youth empowerment.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a strategic health partnership in Africa between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the African Union, in the presence of heads of state attending the AUMYCM.

Advertisement

During the signing ceremony, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan stated, "This MoU reflects our shared aspirations to achieve a tangible and sustainable impact in African communities - aspirations that serve as a foundation for long-term cooperation in the healthcare sector."

The MoU reaffirms the commitment of the UAE and of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promoting public health, supporting healthcare systems, and improving access to essential medical services.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan's participation in the AUMYCM underscores the UAE's commitment to multilateral cooperation and to fostering enduring partnerships grounded in mutual respect and a shared vision. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts