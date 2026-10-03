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Home / World / On Gandhi Jayanti, Tibetan Sikyong calls for peace, human dignity, freedom; urges China to learn 

On Gandhi Jayanti, Tibetan Sikyong calls for peace, human dignity, freedom; urges China to learn 

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ANI
Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): The Tibetan government-in-exile observed the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Dharamshala, with Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering calling for peace, human dignity and freedom and saying that governments should work for the welfare and aspirations of their people.

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong of the CTA, the head of the Cabinet of the Tibetan government-in-exile, was the chief guest at the Gandhi Jayanti programme held at the Tibetan Parliament complex on Friday.

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Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang, along with other dignitaries and CTA staff members, attended the programme and paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

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Describing Gandhi as an “apostle of peace”, Penpa Tsering said the Indian leader demonstrated to the world that disputes could be resolved through non-violence without the loss of large numbers of lives.

“The Tibetan struggle is also based on non-violence, and we look up to Gandhi ji as a leader who had set this example of non-violent movement around this world,” he said.

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He said Gandhi's philosophy had inspired several movements and leaders across the world, including Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela, and added that the Dalai Lama too has followed Gandhi's footsteps in the Tibetan struggle for human freedom.

“Gandhi ji is very much respected within the Tibetan community and all over the world,” Penpa Tsering said, adding that Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year in Dharamshala to remember his values and principles.

The CTA President also stressed that governments have a responsibility to safeguard the welfare of their people and fulfil their aspirations.

“China should learn from the rest of the world, not just accumulation of power and control over people,” he said.

The annual observance in Dharamshala reflects the Tibetan community's continued association with Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and peaceful resistance.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, and played a central role in India's struggle against British rule.

Gandhi advocated non-violence (ahimsa), truth, and peaceful resistance, and led several major movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Dandi March, and the Quit India Movement.

The day is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence after the United Nations designated it to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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