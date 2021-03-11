On I-Day, Joe Biden writes letters to Modi, Droupadi Murmu

Washington, August 16
President Joe Biden has written separate letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu on India's Independence Day, a senior US administration official said.
The letters were hand delivered to India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu by Brian P McKeon, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, who attended an Independence Day reception hosted at the India House here on Monday.
