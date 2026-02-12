DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / On poll eve, BNP urges India to respect B’desh’s stance on Hasina

On poll eve, BNP urges India to respect B’desh’s stance on Hasina

Over 50% centres deemed ‘risky’ | Largest cop deployment, most extensive use of technology in electoral history: EC

article_Author
Agencies
Dhaka, Updated At : 04:33 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials carry ballot boxes to a voting centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
Advertisement

Expressing confidence that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will form the next government in Bangladesh, a top party leader said it wants neighbourly relations with India with a focus on early resolution of border issues.

Advertisement

Ahead of the polling for the 13th parliamentary elections on Thursday, BNP National Executive member Zeeba Amina Khan said India must find ways to understand the sentiment of the people of her country on the extradition of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This is the first election since the ouster of Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Advertisement

Opinion polls have positioned BNP as the frontrunner, with its chief Tarique Rahman, back from 17 years of exile in the UK, leading the charge for forming the next government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, more than half the polling centres have been identified as “risk-prone” for the general elections, as officials said 90 per cent of them will be under CCTV surveillance, with many policemen deployed in the capital, Dhaka, wearing body cameras. Officials said the EC’s security system was based on risk assessment.

The EC said the elections would witness the largest-ever deployment of law enforcement personnel and the most extensive use of technology in the country’s electoral history.

Advertisement

  • 127 mn eligible voters in a nation of some 170 million people

  • 1,981 candidates contestingparliamentary seats nationwide

  • 500 foreign observers to be present

    Jamaat stresses positive ties with New Delhi

    Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said that his party would work to build “strong, respectful and mutually beneficial” relations with India if voted to power.

    Statistics

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts