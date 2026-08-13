New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of India's 80th Independence Day, Palestine Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, on Thursday, praised the historical struggle of the Indian people against colonial rule and said generations of Palestinians have drawn inspiration from India's freedom movement.

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh said, "At least my generation and we in Palestine, we learn a lot from your revolution as Indian people. We still, my generation and the vast majority of the Palestinians, used to study your revolution in 1857. This is an important issue. We study your revolution in 1919. We study everything that you did as Indian people."

Advertisement

The Palestinian envoy said Palestinians are proud to have drawn from India's struggle against colonial rule.

Advertisement

"And we are very proud as Palestinian people to copy part of your struggle against your coloniser at that time. So, congratulations to India. One day we will follow; one day we will be free, likewise you in India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15.

Advertisement

The grand event will commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations, and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, according to a government release.

In reference to the August 11 UN Security Council briefings related to the situation in the West Bank, when the Palestinian Ambassador was asked about expectations from the international community, the envoy said that humanitarian assistance could mitigate some consequences but would not resolve the underlying issue.

"UNICEF can mitigate, the United Nations can mitigate, and India, by helping the Palestinian people, can mitigate some of the consequences of the Israeli occupation. But no one can alone solve the essence or the essential problem, which is the Israeli occupation itself, which needs a political solution," he said.

"The only political solution that is still valid and applicable and acceptable from the international community at large, from India, from everyone, from us as a Palestinian people is the two-state solution," he added.

India strongly and consistently supported a negotiated two-state solution to establish a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine living side-by-side in peace with Israel within secure and recognised borders.

New Delhi regularly reiterated this position at international forums like the United Nations, BRICS, and bilateral summits. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)