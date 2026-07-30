One dead in violence in southern Nepal; curfew imposed in three districts bordering India

Janakpur [Nepal], July 30 (ANI): One person was killed in south-eastern Nepal's Siraha district, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in three districts bordering India as tensions continued to spread following clashes between two groups in eastern Nepal.

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According to a notification, the curfew has been imposed in Janakpur, Siraha and Saptari districts.

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The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Ganesh Yadav of Siraha district. Several others were seriously injured in police firing. Some protesters were also seen lying injured on the streets during the unrest.

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The violence comes as tensions that began in Nepal's Kaptanganj, Dewanganj Rural Municipality of Sunsari, on Sunday night continued to spread across Madhesh Province, resulting in growing unrest and property damage.

In Golbazar of Siraha, protesters set fire to 11 motorcycles parked in a public area.

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Following the incident, the local administration imposed a curfew in Golbazar to contain the situation.

Meanwhile, tensions have also intensified in Janakpur, the capital of Madhesh Province. The District Administration Office enforced a curfew from 3:30 pm (local time) in Janakpur and several surrounding municipal areas to prevent further violence.

Chief District Officer Prem Prasad Luitel issued the curfew order, which took effect from 3:30 pm on Thursday. The restrictions cover the entire Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City, along with Laxminiya Rural Municipality and Nagarain Municipality.

As the government struggles to contain the unrest between the two communities, tensions have escalated from Sunsari to Saptari, Siraha and the provincial capital, Janakpur.

In Siraha, the local administration also imposed a curfew in Golbazar and surrounding areas. Demonstrations were reported in Lahan, where members of the two communities took to the streets.

As protests intensified, police fired tear gas and several rounds of warning shots into the air to disperse the crowds. (ANI)

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