One dead, indefinite curfew imposed in Eastern Nepal after violent clash

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 27 (ANI): One person has died while nearly two dozens injured in a clash in Sunsari District in Eastern Nepal after a violent clash broke out between two groups since early Monday morning.

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Following the clash, the local administration has imposed an indefinite curfew in five market areas of southern Sunsari after a violent clash between two groups in Kaptanganj Bazaar, Dewanganj Rural Municipality-3.

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Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire issued the curfew order, which came into effect at 7:00 am on Monday and will remain in force until further notice. The order bans all public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and meetings in the affected areas.

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Local authorities have identified the deceased as 24-year-old Om Prakash Mehta, who was fatally shot after police opened fire to bring the situation under control. Those injured include protesters as well as security personnel, with some reported to be in critical condition.

According to police, the violence erupted late Sunday night over a dispute involving a DJ being played during a 'Bolbom' pilgrimage procession scheduled to head towards the Saptakoshi River on Monday. The confrontation began after one group objected to the loud music, citing noise pollution.

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The dispute quickly escalated into a clash, during which protesters allegedly vandalized and set fire to houses, medical facilities, vehicles and other public and private property in the Kaptanganj Bazaar area.

Police said they first used tear gas and fired warning shots into the air to disperse the crowd. However, they were forced to open fire after the mob continued the vandalism and arson despite repeated warnings.

A large number of security personnel have since been deployed in Kaptanganj and surrounding areas, while authorities are working to restore normalcy. (ANI)

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