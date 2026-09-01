DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / One Indian among 12 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine says President Zelenskyy

One Indian among 12 killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine says President Zelenskyy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:47 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 1 (ANI): One Indian citizen was among 12 people killed after Russia launched a massive aerial assault across Ukraine overnight, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement

"Overall, 12 people were killed, among them an Indian citizen, and dozens more were injured in the attack. My condolences to everyone who has lost family and loved ones," he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Detailing the attacks, he wrote on the social media platform, "In many cities and communities, work to address the aftermath of the Russian attack has been ongoing since last night - nearly 350 first responders are involved in Kyiv and the region alone. A significant number of jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles were used in the attack. Unfortunately, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. In Boryspil, an ordinary five-story residential building was damaged. Fifty people were evacuated. All necessary services are on the ground. Businesses were also struck. Overall, 4 people were killed and 13 injured in the city. My condolences."

Advertisement

The Ukrainian President further said, "Since last evening, guided aerial bomb and drone strikes have continued against Odesa and the region. Thousands of families were left without electricity, and work is ongoing to restore power to people as quickly as possible. A border crossing with Romania was deliberately damaged, as was export infrastructure. In Kyiv, a strike on a railway depot killed 7 people. The Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Dnipro regions also came under attack."

The Ukranian President accused the Russian side of using strikes to cause as much civilian destruction as possible.

Advertisement

"Russia always plans its strikes specifically to cause as much destruction to people's lives as possible, and it succeeds only when air defense capabilities are insufficient. I am grateful to everyone helping Ukraine receive anti-ballistic capabilities through PURL and bilateral supplies, and it is very important that these deliveries increase this fall. The number of victims of Russian terror directly hinges on every new package of assistance. I thank everyone who is helping make Ukraine more resilient," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had accused Russian President Putin of wanting more war even though a majority of Russians were against it.

"For now, unfortunately, all the intel - both ours and our partners' - and all the signals from Russia indicate that the Russian leader personally wants more war. Even now, when the absolute majority of his own society would agree to stop the war along the line of contact," he had said.

On Monday, Zelenskyy spoke to US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and discussed the possible dates for the US President's visit to Ukraine. Zelenskyy also informed the American envoys of the situation on the warfront claiming that Russia's gains had been sparse and at the cost of huge losses. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts