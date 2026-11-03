One Indian dead, 13 rescued after vessel hit by unidentified object off Oman coast: Shipping Minister

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): One Indian seafarer died while 13 others were rescued after an Indian-flagged vessel carrying 14 Indian crew members was struck by an unidentified aerial object near the coast of Oman, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sonowal said the vessel, MSV AL JUSUFI, was navigating near the Omani coast when it was hit by the unidentified object on Monday. The 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.

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The deceased seafarer was identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat.

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"On Nov 2, the Indian MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indian seafarers, was struck by an unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman. While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries," Sonowal said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this hour of immense grief. The Ministry and Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and facilitate the swift repatriation of both the surviving crew and mortal remains of our deceased seafarer," he added.

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The incident comes amid repeated reports of attacks involving commercial vessels and seafarers in the Persian Gulf and wider West Asian region amid the conflict in the region.

On October 30, a Marshall Islands-flagged LNG carrier, M/T Al Mayeda, carrying six Indian seafarers, was struck by a projectile in the Persian Gulf.

In a post on X on Saturday, Sonowal said all six Indian nationals, along with the vessel's entire 25-member crew, were safe.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had highlighted concerns over repeated attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, emphasising the need to protect freedom of navigation.

In a message shared on X, Jaishankar said countries in the Global South were disproportionately bearing the consequences of hostilities in the Middle East, with attacks on civilian shipping threatening the availability and cost of essential commodities.

"The Global South is disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, jeopardising the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilisers," Jaishankar stated.

The latest incident has once again brought attention to the safety of Indian seafarers operating in waters affected by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. (ANI)

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