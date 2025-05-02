DT
PT
One killed, 3 injured as vehicle overturns in Golan

One killed, 3 injured as vehicle overturns in Golan

A 20-year-old man was killed and three others injured when a vehicle overturned in the Golan Heights near Ramat Magshimim, Magen David Adom said.
ANI
Updated At : 05:01 AM May 02, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 2 (ANI/TPS): A 20-year-old man was killed and three others injured when a vehicle overturned in the Golan Heights near Ramat Magshimim, Magen David Adom said.

"This was a serious car accident. One of the injured, who suffered a serious injury, was unconscious. We provided him with medical treatment and performed CPR operations, but his injury was fatal, and in the end, we were forced to declare him dead," said MDA paramedic Yossi Mosangad. "Three lightly injured people who were walking around the scene were treated on the spot and evacuated for further treatment at a hospital." (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

