Advertisement
"One nation's inaction towards terrorism is a profound threat to all": Tejasvi Surya

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya presented facts about acts of terrors by Pakistan in his remarks to the speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana on Monday (local time).
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM May 27, 2025 IST
Georgetown [Guyana], May 27 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya presented facts about acts of terror by Pakistan in his remarks to the speaker of the National Assembly of Guyana on Monday (local time).

Expressing his views, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, "I would want to only make 3 points for the speaker. One, India has been a victim of Pakistani terrorism for 7 decades".

He highlighted how, since the inception of Pakistan, it has constantly waged a proxy war against India.

"Pakistan's proxy war against India begun, and this has gone on unabated, without bearing the actual cost of a full-fledged war. Pakistan has tried to needle and bleed India with 1000 cuts in the last 7 decades."

He noted that while India is focused on improving the quality of life for its people, and contributes its best to the global welfare, "Pakistan tries to claim itself to be a victim of terror".

Surya added that Pakistan is "perhaps the only nation in the world speaker who has weaponized terrorism as statecraft. I want you and through you, the people of Guyana and the parliament of Guyana to take cognizance of this very unfortunate fact."

He further observed, "This terrorism that emanates from Pakistan is not just a concern for India or for the immediate geography but there's also a global threat."

He highlighted how, whether it be the "London bombings, the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the Paris attacks, or the 9/11, all investigations have in some way or the other established a direct or indirect link with Pakistan."

In his remarks, he said, "More than 52 UN-designated terrorist organisations and terrorists find safe harbour and safe haven in Pakistan... In this interconnected globalised world, one nation's problem, especially in matters like terrorism, is a collective problem for all".

He highlighted how India took action to eliminate the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, and also neutralised the "attackers who killed Daniel Pearl."

He underscored, "One nation's inaction towards terrorism is a profound threat to all nations in this interconnected world."

In his concluding remarks, Tejasvi Surya said, "India is a nation of 1.4 billion aspirations. We are the world's 4th largest economy today, and very soon we will be the 3rd largest economy. Our priorities are-- we are in no mood for a war with Pakistan or with anybody else. And like our Prime Minister has multiple times mentioned, this is not an era of war. This is an era for growth, development, and prosperity. Therefore, speaker sir, we need your support as a very important voice in the UN Security Council, and also as a country that has long standing and deep relationship and history with India, to not just sympathise with us but also provide support and also be a partner in our collective action to make this world more prosperous, peaceful, but in no way there will be space for merciless brutal civilian killing in the name of terrorism."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

