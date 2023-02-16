One shot dead, 3 wounded in Texas mall shooting

February 16
One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.
One suspect was in custody and police were looking for another possible suspect, police spokesman Robert Gomez told reporters.
The Cielo Vista mall is next to the Walmart store where a gunman killed 23 people on August 3, 2019.
