One soldier killed, three wounded, by sniper fire in Gaza: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) released the full details of the sniper and anti-tank missile shooting incident in the buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, in which an IDF armored reserve soldier was killed and three others were wounded.

The fighters, most of whom were reserve armoured fighters, were travelling in a tank in the administrative axis area, in the buffer zone in the northern Gaza Strip, near Beit Hanoun. At some point, they got out of the tank, for the sake of an operational mission, and were thus exposed.

Then terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at them, which did not hit, and at the same time carried out sniper fire, which killed one of the fighters and wounded three others, two seriously and the third moderately. (ANI/TPS)

