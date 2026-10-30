By Ayushi Agarwal

Singapore City [Singapore], October 30 (ANI): Singapore’s Telok Ayer offers a glimpse into the country’s rich multicultural history, tracing its evolution from a Malay fishing village into a bustling settlement of immigrants, traders and religious communities.

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It is one of those places in Singapore where history is visible at almost every turn. The area was initially home to a Malay fishing community, whose members lived in traditional wooden huts built on stilts over water, known as ‘kelongs’.

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What makes the street particularly interesting is the presence of different religious and cultural landmarks standing close to one another. Among them are the historic Chinese temples of Thian Hock Keng, Fuk Tak Chi and Wak Hai Cheng Bio, as well as Ying Fo Fui Kun, Singapore's first Hakka clan association.

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The walk also takes visitors to Al-Abrar Mosque, which was established in 1827. What began as a humble thatched hut was later rebuilt as a brick-and-plaster structure. Popularly known as Kuchu Palli, or 'small mosque' in Tamil, it was frequented by Indian Muslim traders, many of whom came from the Coromandel Coast of southern India.

The mosque underwent major renovations in 1986, expanding its prayer hall and increasing its capacity from 300 to 800 worshippers.

Another important landmark is the Chung Hwa Free Clinic, established in 1952 by volunteer Chinese physicians at a time when access to affordable healthcare remained a major challenge. The clinic welcomed patients from all ethnic communities, many suffering from tuberculosis, malaria, typhoid and malnutrition.

Even today, these landmarks tell the story of the different communities that came to Singapore, made it their home and contributed to shaping its identity.

Together, these historic landmarks offer a window into Singapore's multicultural past, highlighting how communities from different backgrounds shaped the city’s social, cultural and religious landscape. (ANI)

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