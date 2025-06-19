One unit destroys more than 500 Gaza terror infrastructures

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 19 (ANI/TPS): Fighters of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 646th Paratrooper (res) Brigade continue to operate in the Gaza Strip, where they eliminated dozens of terrorists and have destroyed more than 500 terrorist infrastructures, both above and below ground.

Advertisement

In one operation, the forces located and destroyed a tunnel shaft in a residential building in Shajaiyah and a 500-meter-long underground tunnel in the area. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)