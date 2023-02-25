 One Year of Ukraine War: Kyiv remembers fallen heroes, vows to fight on : The Tribune India

One Year of Ukraine War: Kyiv remembers fallen heroes, vows to fight on

One Year of Ukraine War: Kyiv remembers fallen heroes, vows to fight on

Ukrainians living in Lebanon gather to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in downtown Beirut. REUTERS



Kyiv, February 24

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called “the longest day of our lives”.

$32 million more aid by Canada for Ukraine’s security

$2 billion by US for more rounds of ammunition, drones

Poland delivers 4 Leopards

As morning broke on a day of commemorations and reflection, President Zelenskyy struck a tone of grim defiance and used the anniversary to congratulate Ukrainians on their resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II.

A child holds an Ukrainian flag in front of EU Parliament in Brussels.

He said they had proven themselves to be invincible in what he called “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity”. “We survived the first day of the full-scale war. We didn’t know what tomorrow would bring, but we clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought,” he said in an early morning video address.

It was “the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since,” he said.

Ukrainians attended memorials, held vigils and other remembrances for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing all the time as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

Although Friday marked the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion, combat between Russian-backed forces and Ukrainian troops has raged in the country’s east since 2014.

A new video from there shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press showed how the town of Marinka has been razed by fighting, along with others.

Lining up in the capital, Kyiv, to buy commemorative postage stamps released for the anniversary, Tetiana Klimkova said that a year into the invasion, she’s been unable to shake “the feeling that your heart is constantly falling, it is falling and hurting”. Still, “this day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live,” she said. — AP

FATF suspends Russia’s membership

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday suspended Russia’s membership for its “illegal, unprovoked and unjustified” full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, an official statement said. Russia’s actions were “unacceptably run” counter to FATF’s core principles that aims to promote security, safety, and integrity of the global financial system, it said. PTI

US announces sweeping sanctions

  • The US announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people on Friday
  • It is aiming at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine
  • Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the ‘most significant sanctions to date’
  • The action, taken in coordination with Group of Seven allies, seeks to punish 250 people and firms.

Chinese call for ceasefire rebuffed by Kyiv

Beijing: China called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday as part of a 12-point plan for dealing with the war, a proposal Kyiv rejected unless it involved Russia withdrawing its troops to its 1991 borders.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: SIT indicts former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir, ex-DGP Saini; files 7000-page chargesheet

2
Amritsar

Amritpal’s supporters attacked police in cowardly manner, using holy Guru Granth Sahib as a shield: Punjab DGP on Ajnala incident

3
Diaspora

Honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane targeted by Khalistani supporters: Report

4
Trending

Bird strikes rare friendship with man who saved its life, wholesome video goes viral

5
Punjab

Days after EC setback, AAP’s Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav in Mumbai

6
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

7
Punjab

Unforgivable, says Shiromani Akali Dal

8
Delhi

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

9
Punjab

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat

10
Nation

Woman principal in Indore college set on fire by ex-student over delay in marksheet succumbs to injuries

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks

Modi receives Scholz at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Ge...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to address Congress plenary session; 3 resolutions up for deliberation

Looking forward to aligning with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge

Was addressing the Congress's 85th plenary session

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...

NEP has reoriented India’s education system according to future demands: PM Modi

National Education Policy has reoriented India's education system according to future demands: PM Modi

Addressing a post-budget webinar, the prime minister says th...

India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

According to the report, India has maintained continued stro...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Oil leakage leads to fire at Bathinda refinery

Expelled from Congress, Bathinda Mayor defiant

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Youngster stabbed to death at Sector 24, Chandigarh

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi MC ruckus: AAP-BJP councillors trade blows in House as Mayor stops recounting

Do not take direct orders from Delhi LG: AAP govt instructs officials

Shraddha Walkar murder: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aaftab Amin Poonawala

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Patiala: Punjabi University’s NAAC certification lapses

Patiala: Punjabi University's NAAC certification lapses

More powers for associate professor at Government Mohindra College, Patiala

Punjab's 1st portal to monitor govt schemes launched in Patiala district

Execution of plastic waste management model discussed in Patiala

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal structures