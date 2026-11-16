"Only govt that can meet challenges": Netanyahu reiterates call for unity government in Israel as Eisenkot negotiates with parties

Jerusalem [Israel], November 16 (ANI): Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his call for a national unity government, as Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and the recipient of the mandate to form a government, continues coalition negotiations with political parties.

Netanyahu said a "national unity government" was the only government capable of addressing the challenges facing the country.

In a post on X on Monday, Netanyahu said, "A national unity government is the only government that can meet the challenges we face. To do so, it must include all parties that regard the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people."

ממשלת אחדות לאומית היא הממשלה היחידה שיכולה להתמודד עם האתגרים שבפנינו. כדי לעשות זאת היא צריכה לכלול את כל המפלגות שרואות במדינת ישראל את מדינתו של העם היהודי. בכל ממשלה שתוקם, אנחנו נלך יחד עם שותפינו החרדים ונסדיר בחוק מוסכם איתם את מעמד לומדי התורה. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 16, 2026

He further said, "In any government that is formed, we will work together with our Haredi partners and enshrine in law, by mutual agreement, the status of those who study Torah."

Advertisement

Netanyahu's remarks come a day after representatives from his Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party held coalition talks, although no breakthrough was reported. His latest remarks reiterate his position that Haredi parties should remain part of any future coalition and that legislation concerning the status of Torah students should be enacted through mutual agreement with them.

According to the Times of Israel, Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog last week, has also been holding discussions with Haredi parties as part of his efforts to build a coalition. However, disagreements over military conscription and the status of ultra-Orthodox men remain a major obstacle in the negotiations.

Earlier, Netanyahu had urged Eisenkot to enter negotiations without preconditions and form a broad-based national unity government, arguing that Israel needed a wider political coalition to address its security challenges, particularly the threat posed by Iran.

Advertisement

Eisenkot, however, had dismissed Netanyahu's earlier overture as "another spin", maintaining that any national emergency government formed under his leadership would require acceptance of his proposed principles and a break with extremist political forces.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich had backed Netanyahu's appeal for unity, urging Eisenkot to accept the proposal and describing it as an opportunity for national responsibility.

The political differences between the two leaders also triggered a war of words, with Likud accusing Eisenkot of making inflammatory remarks against Netanyahu and his office.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Likud described Eisenkot's statements as "unhinged incitement", saying, "Gadi Eisenkot’s unhinged incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his office is appalling. While the prime minister extends a hand of unity, Eisenkot and his colleagues issue inflammatory, incendiary statements every day in venomous language."

Defending Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, the party said the official had passed information to the police about suspected serious criminal activity, as he was obligated to do. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)