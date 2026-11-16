Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / "Only govt that can meet challenges": Netanyahu reiterates call for unity government in Israel as Eisenkot negotiates with parties

"Only govt that can meet challenges": Netanyahu reiterates call for unity government in Israel as Eisenkot negotiates with parties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:47 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jerusalem [Israel], November 16 (ANI): Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his call for a national unity government, as Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party and the recipient of the mandate to form a government, continues coalition negotiations with political parties.

Netanyahu said a "national unity government" was the only government capable of addressing the challenges facing the country.

In a post on X on Monday, Netanyahu said, "A national unity government is the only government that can meet the challenges we face. To do so, it must include all parties that regard the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people."

He further said, "In any government that is formed, we will work together with our Haredi partners and enshrine in law, by mutual agreement, the status of those who study Torah."

Advertisement

Netanyahu's remarks come a day after representatives from his Likud party and Eisenkot's Yashar party held coalition talks, although no breakthrough was reported. His latest remarks reiterate his position that Haredi parties should remain part of any future coalition and that legislation concerning the status of Torah students should be enacted through mutual agreement with them.

According to the Times of Israel, Eisenkot, who received the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog last week, has also been holding discussions with Haredi parties as part of his efforts to build a coalition. However, disagreements over military conscription and the status of ultra-Orthodox men remain a major obstacle in the negotiations.

Earlier, Netanyahu had urged Eisenkot to enter negotiations without preconditions and form a broad-based national unity government, arguing that Israel needed a wider political coalition to address its security challenges, particularly the threat posed by Iran.

Advertisement

Eisenkot, however, had dismissed Netanyahu's earlier overture as "another spin", maintaining that any national emergency government formed under his leadership would require acceptance of his proposed principles and a break with extremist political forces.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich had backed Netanyahu's appeal for unity, urging Eisenkot to accept the proposal and describing it as an opportunity for national responsibility.

The political differences between the two leaders also triggered a war of words, with Likud accusing Eisenkot of making inflammatory remarks against Netanyahu and his office.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Likud described Eisenkot's statements as "unhinged incitement", saying, "Gadi Eisenkot’s unhinged incitement against Prime Minister Netanyahu and his office is appalling. While the prime minister extends a hand of unity, Eisenkot and his colleagues issue inflammatory, incendiary statements every day in venomous language."

Defending Netanyahu's Chief of Staff, the party said the official had passed information to the police about suspected serious criminal activity, as he was obligated to do. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts