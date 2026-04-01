Only Modi, Xi & Putin can stop Iran war: US economist Jeffrey Sachs

As the West Asia conflict spirals with the US, Israel, and Iran locked in a dangerous escalation, noted American economist Professor Jeffrey Sachs has warned that only three global leaders — India’s Narendra Modi, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin — have the stature to prevent what he described as a looming “global catastrophe”.

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In an interview with NewOrder TV amid intensifying hostilities, Sachs said the crisis “has to be stopped by grown-ups”, identifying Modi, Xi, and Putin as the only leaders capable of jointly restraining Washington.

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“This has to be stopped and it has to be stopped by grown-ups. And there are only three grown-ups in the world right now that are in a position to stop this and they should stop it together. And that is PM Modi, President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin. They are the leaders of the other three superpowers of the world. They absolutely have a stake in the world not blowing up,” he said, urging coordinated intervention through platforms such as BRICS, which India currently chairs.