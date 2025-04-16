Only Trump has vision, courage to say enough is enough: US State Department on tariffs

Washington, DC [US], April 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's actions on tariffs have illustrated to the country's enemies and allies that the US should not be taken for granted, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday (local time). Bruce said that only Trump has the vision and courage to say enough is enough, and the US has the great benefit of having the "world's best dealmaker" as President.

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), Trump's "indefatigable effort" on tariffs to make US great again involves the herculean effort to change the trading trajectory of the country, which she said has been placed under a "crushing burden of a web of unfair trade arrangements, resulting in American taxpayers being ripped off every single day."

"The United States of America has the great benefit of having the world's best dealmaker as President. His actions on tariffs have illustrated to our enemies and allies alike that the United States is a nation that should not be taken for granted, and whose fortunes are directly connected to the success of every other nation on this planet. Through this process, Americans and people of the world over have been reminded about how America has been taken advantage of, and that courtesy of President Trump we have a way to fix the damage done to this nation and the world by the global left," Bruce added.

Bruce noted that more than 130 nations came forward to renegotiate their trade relationship with the United States, demonstrating how Trump not only reset the trade environment but also reminded the world that respect matters.

Tammy Bruce said, "Now with over 130 countries coming to renegotiate their trade relationship with the United States, President Trump has reset not just the trade environment, but has also reminded the world that respect matters and will be expected by President Trump and the people of this nation. In announcements for today as well, the State Department has cancelled another 139 grants worth USD 214 million under Secretary Rubio's direction.

Quoting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks, Bruce said, "As the Secretary said, quote, 'The American taxpayers should not be funding misguided programs...We are cleaning up the mess the previous administration left and rebuilding an agency that's focused on putting America First'."

Earlier on April 9, Trump announced an immediate increase in tariffs on China to 125 per cent. The move by the US President came following a retaliatory move by China, which increased its tariff on US goods from 34 per cent to 84 per cent starting April 10.

In a simultaneous move, Trump announced that for 75 countries that have called representatives of the United States for trade talks, he has authorised a 90-day "pause" and a substantially lower reciprocal tariff. The countries having trade talks with the United States include India.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125 %, effective immediately. At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable," Trump stated in a post on social media platform Truth Social on April 9.

"Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added. (ANI)

