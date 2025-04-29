"Only way to solve Kashmir problem is for India to go and take PoK": Indian-origin UK politician

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Lord Meghnad Desai, a British politician of Indian origin and member of the House of Lords, has called for India to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.

Desai made the statement in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.

In conversation with ANI, Desai emphasised that taking over PoK is the only way to solve the Kashmir problem.

"I think the only way to solve the Kashmir problem now is for India to go and take it [Pakistan-occupied Kashmir] over. We have the accession letter of the king. So it belongs to us," he said.

He urged the Indian government to take a stern response to the attack and make it clear that India will take over PoK if such incidents continue.

"I think the Pahalgam incident was very shocking. One of the most shocking incidents there has been. This is, in fact, the ultimate limit in the Kashmir dispute. I hope the Government of India really takes a very stern response to it and makes it quite clear that if this goes on, India will have to take over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he said.

Desai expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to solve the Kashmir problem once and for all.

"I'm hoping that that's what the Prime Minister was telling us all, that he intends to solve the problem once and for all," he said.

Meanwhile, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a virtual conference to vehemently denounce the terrorist attack on tourists and civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, labelling it as a "crime against humanity," which resulted in the tragic loss of at least 26 innocent lives and left many others injured.

The participants of the conference extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and conveyed their wishes for a speedy and full recovery to those injured in the brutal attack.

In Jammu and Kashmir, intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources familiar with the matter told ANI. (ANI)

