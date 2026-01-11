Op Hawkeye Strike: US conducts strikes across Syria on ISIS targets

Florida [US], January 11 (ANI): US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces, along with partner forces, conducted large-scale strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria as a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, CENTCOM said that the strikes were conducted at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, US. The strikes were a part of Operation Hawkeye Strike.

Advertisement

CENTCOM mentioned that the strikes targeted ISIS throughout Syria as part of its ongoing commitment "to root out Islamic terrorism against our warfighters, prevent future attacks, and protect American and partner forces in the region. U.S. and coalition forces remain resolute in pursuing terrorists who seek to harm the United States."

Advertisement

CENTCOM noted in its post that Operation Hawkeye Strike was launched and announced on December 19, 2025, at the direction of US President Donald Trump, in direct response to the ISIS attack on US and Syrian forces in Palmyra, Syria, on December 13, 2025 which CENTCOM said was out by an ISIS terrorist and resulted in the deaths of two American soldiers and one US civilian interpreter.

"Our message remains strong: if you harm our warfighters, we will find you and kill you anywhere in the world, no matter how hard you try to evade justice," the post said.

Advertisement

CNN reported that the soldiers were identified as 25-year-old Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres Tovar of Des Moines, Iowa, and 29-year-old Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard of Marshalltown, Iowa, both of whom were members of the Iowa National Guard, began deploying roughly 1,800 troops to the Middle East earlier this year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the US mission to defeat ISIS.

CNN further noted that a US official told CNN that Saturday's operation fired over 90 precision munitions to hit more than 35 targets, with the use of over two dozen aircraft. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)