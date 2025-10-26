DT
Home / World / Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 launches inclusive, complimentary community training programme for all ages

ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has announced the launch of the Open Masters Games Blueprint Training Programme, a comprehensive training programme for the community. Running until February 2, 2026, the initiative will host training sessions at Khalifa Square, Zayed Sports City Majlis, and HARAKA Gym free of charge.

Designed as a lead-up to the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, the programme offers fun, engaging, and accessible sessions tailored for all ages and fitness levels. Activities include family fitness workouts with games and challenges for all family members, walking sessions to encourage movement and community connection, mobility training to improve flexibility and reduce stiffness, strength exercises to build confidence and stability, and functional fitness classes to boost energy, endurance, and overall performance.

The Supreme Organising Committee emphasised that the programme reflects the vision of the Games, which aims to inspire the community to embrace sports, cultivate vitality, and celebrate health and passion across all age groups. It also embodies the values of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, including the belief that sport and physical activity should be accessible to everyone.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will be the largest international multi-sport event ever hosted in the Middle East. Taking place from February 6 to 15, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, it will welcome more than 25,000 athletes competing across more than 30 different sports, including six heritage sports that reflect the UAE's national identity and cultural legacy.

Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or sporting level, embracing the philosophy of lifelong sports and sports for all. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

