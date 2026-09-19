OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to brief UNSC amid growing calls for AI safeguards

New York [US], September 19 (ANI): Amid growing global calls for stronger safeguards and a coordinated approach to the rapid development of artificial intelligence, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to brief the United Nations Security Council next week on AI and international security, with his remarks expected to focus on international coordination, shared safety standards and responsible AI development, Reuters reported.

An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed to Reuters on Friday that Altman will address an open meeting of the 15-member Security Council in person on Wednesday.

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"Sam Altman will brief an open UN Security Council ​meeting in person next week," the OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters.

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The spokesperson noted that Altman's remarks are expected to focus on the need for international coordination and common safety standards, along with measures being taken by OpenAI to ensure that people globally benefit from AI, as reported by Reuters.

The Security Council meeting has been convened by France, which holds the council presidency for September, and will be chaired by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot.

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A concept note circulated to council members by France and seen by Reuters highlighted concerns over the potential misuse of AI and called for action to promote its safe and responsible development.

"In light of the risk of misuse of this technology for malicious purposes, and drawing on the Council’s existing engagement in this field, France wishes to underline the urgency of action to foster safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence for the ​benefit of the international ​community as a whole," the note said, as reported by Reuters.

The meeting comes amid growing debate over the rapid development of increasingly capable AI systems and calls within the technology industry for stronger safeguards and greater international coordination.

The UN Security Council first discussed the risks posed by artificial intelligence in 2023.

During that meeting, China warned that AI should not become a "runaway horse", while the United States raised concerns about the technology being used to censor or repress people.

The upcoming Security Council discussion also comes as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for stronger international cooperation to address AI-related risks.

In a post on X, Guterres said the rapid development of AI was moving faster than the world's understanding of its potential risks.

"AI has enormous potential, but a growing number of those building it are warning that development is racing ahead of our understanding of the risks. We can’t afford to ignore their concerns. We need genuine international cooperation & a coordinated global effort to make AI safe, transparent, accountable, with human dignity at the centre," Guterres said.

The UN chief's remarks come amid wider calls from some AI industry figures for a slower pace of development and stronger safeguards.

The debate has intensified following Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's public call to slow AI development, with the discussion subsequently drawing support from figures including Altman, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google's Demis Hassabis.

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected to attend the UN General Assembly's High-level Week in person, with the General Debate of the 81st session scheduled from September 22 to 28 under the theme "Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all."

Against this backdrop, Altman's appearance before the Security Council is expected to add a technology industry perspective to discussions on how the international community can address the opportunities and risks associated with rapidly advancing AI. (ANI)

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